Gibraltar Bunker Calls at Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar is the largest bunkering port in the Mediterranean. File Image / Pixabay

The number of ships calling at Gibraltar to bunker rose to a three-month high in March.

A total of 478 ships took on fuel in Gibraltar last month, according to the latest figures from the Gibraltar Port Authority. That total was 17% higher than in the same month of last year, and the highest level since December 2020.

The gross tonnage of ships visiting the western side of Gibraltar where bunkering takes place was 17.8 million mt last month, up by 11% on the year and the most since January 2020.

Gibraltar does not release official figures for bunker sales volumes there, but its total is estimated to have been flat on the year in 2020 at about 4 million mt.