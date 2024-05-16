EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Netherlands
Thursday May 16, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, recent experience in the maritime or transport sectors and experience with quality inspections. Image Credit: VPS
Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in the Netherlands.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, recent experience in the maritime or transport sectors and experience with quality inspections, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships
- Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory
- You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the VPS Code of Practice
