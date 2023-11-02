'IBIA is the Right Platform for Collaboration': Cockett CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CEO Cem Saral will speak in a panel session addressing the changing landscape of maritime regulations. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Cem Saral, CEO of marine fuels trading firm Cockett Group, has reiterated his company's support for industry body IBIA ahead of its annual convention next week.

"We believe IBIA is the right platform for collaboration among industry players on topics impacting our industry, and we are happy to support and contribute to the event in Dubai," Saral told Ship & Bunker.

Cockett has taken the gold sponsorship slot for the event, and Saral will speak in a panel session addressing the changing landscape of maritime regulations.

The IBIA Annual Convention 2023 will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Dubai on November 7-9. Tickets for the industry event itself have now sold out, but places are still available for the bunker surveyor training course, for which registration will remain open until November 3. To register for the course, click here.

Ship & Bunker will be attending the convention next week. To arrange a meeting with our team, email editorial@shipandbunker.com.