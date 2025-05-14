Stockholm Scales Up Shore Power for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Swedish port has added a second shore power connection for cruise ships. Image Credit: Ports of Stockholm

Ports of Stockholm has brought a second shore power unit online, enabling more cruise ships to connect to shore power at the Swedish port.

With the second unit in place, more than half of the cruise ships calling Stockholm can draw electricity at Stadsgården quay, Ports of Stockholm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The first shore power unit for cruise ships was installed last year.

Both units supply electricity generated from renewable sources, including wind and hydro power.

Shore power is gaining traction at ports worldwide as a way for ships to power onboard systems without relying on diesel engines. This helps in reducing the vessel’s emissions during the port stays.

“It contributes greatly to creating a sustainable premium destination for cruise traffic, both in Stockholm and in the entire Baltic Sea region,” Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm, said.

The Stockholm shore power project has been co-founded by the EU.