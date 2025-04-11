Moeve Now Offering 2G Biofuels in Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maarten Wetselaar, chief executive of Moeve. Image Credit / Moeve

Moeve is now offering biofuels to its customers in Ceuta.

Further, the company is the first to make available 2G biofuels at the port, Moeve highlighted in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker Friday.

Second generation (2G) biofuels are made from non-food biomass such as waste or inedible plant materials, meaning they are more sustainable and less competitive with food production compared with first generation biofuels.

Produced at their Energy Park in Algeciras, Moeve says its 2G biofuel reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90% over its entire life cycle compared to its fossil alternative.

"With this first 2G biofuel cargo into Ceuta, Moeve wants to provide the port and its customers with an increasing portfolio of marine fuels, and more sustainable energy solutions," Moeve said.

The company also noted the support of the Port Authority of Ceuta and the Ducar Terminal in helping to realize the sale of biofuels at the port.

"With this initiative, the port of Ceuta takes another step to be a reference port regarding bunkering, focusing on environmental protection and offering its customers the best services and products and prioritising safety and quality under the perspective of adapting to the new needs," said Port Authority of Ceuta.

Ducar Terminal added: "Ducar congratulates Moeve and welcomes the arrival of new 2G marine biofuels at the Port of Ceuta. This expands the market and the types of products available to supply to the marine industry"