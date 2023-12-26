UK Reports Further Missile Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An explosion was heard and missiles sighted about 60 nautical miles to the west of Al Hudaydah at about 9:40 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

The British authorities have reported a second attack on commercial shipping in the Red Sea on Tuesday morning.

An explosion was heard and missiles sighted about 60 nautical miles to the west of Al Hudaydah at about 9:40 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The missiles were sighted about four nautical miles from a commercial ship in the area. The vessel and its crew are safe.

"Authorities are investigating," the organisation said in the post.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The attacks on ships around the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi movement have prompted several shipping companies to avoid the area altogether, taking much longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal.

This should provide a noticeable boost to global bunker demand for however long the situation lasts.

But on Sunday evening AP Moller-Maersk said it was preparing to allow its vessels to use Suez again after an international taskforce was set up to improve maritime security in the region.