New Spain Office for Glander International Bunkering

Carsten Ladekjaer, CEO, Glander International Bunkering. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Glander International Bunkering has opened an office in Valencia, Spain, the company announced today.

Hernan B. Ortiz will head the unit, which is Glander’s seventh office globally. Ortiz was previously based in Dubai.

“The shipping and bunkering industries are in a state of constant change. During the past few years, we have seen an increasing consolidation which we expect to continue going forward. Furthermore, the shipping industry is facing a radical change in 2020 with the new Sulphur regulations worldwide from IMO,” said Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of the Glander International Bunkering Group.

“For a company to steer through all these aspects, having a plan, knowing the timing and not least positioning of the right people in the right places is key. By having Hernan in Spain, I am confident that Glander International Bunkering will strengthen its position in the Mediterranean hemisphere and beyond.”

Ortiz, meanwhile, noted Valencia is the largest port in Spain and the Mediterranean Sea, and the fifth largest in Europe.

Contact details for Hernan B. Ortiz are as follows:

Title: Managing Director

Office: Spain

Mobile: +34 680 570 470

Email: hbo@gibunkering.com