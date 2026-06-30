Arkas Bunker Supplied Over 15,000 MT of Biofuel in Two Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seçkin Gül is the General Manager of Arkas Bunker. Image Credit: Arkas Bunker

Marine fuel supplier Arkas Bunker has supplied more than 15,000 mt of marine biofuels over the past two years in Turkey.

The company completed 60 biofuel bunkering operations involving 32 different vessel types during the period, helping reduce GHG emissions by around 14,500 tonnes, the firm said in an email update on Tuesday.

The figures were announced at a biofuels seminar in Istanbul co-hosted with DB Tarımsal Enerji, where the companies promoted biofuels as a practical option for helping shipowners comply with tightening carbon regulations.

“ Our biofuel infrastructure is ready, our products are ready, and the regulatory framework is in place Seçkin Gül

“At Arkas Bunker, we view biofuel not merely as an environmental alternative, but as a solution that is compatible with existing vessel infrastructure, proven in real-world operations, and supportive of the sector’s compliance with regulations, Seçkin Gül, General Manager of Arkas Bunker, said.

“We have been continuing our operations for over two years.

“During this period, we have completed 60 bunkering operations across 32 different vessel types, supplying more than 15,000 tons of fuel and achieving an emissions reduction of 14,500 tons.”

DB Tarımsal Enerji said its certified biofuels, produced from waste vegetable oils collected in Turkey, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 93.7%.

The companies also said Turkey is well positioned to become a regional hub for low-carbon marine fuel supply because of its strategic location, port infrastructure and domestic biofuel production capacity.