BUNKER JOBS: Prosmar Bunkering Seeks Product Analyst in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: Prosmar Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Prosmar Bunkering is seeking to hire a product analyst in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business, engineering, IT or shipping and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Being the bridge between developers and sales team/ users, translating business inquiries into technical solutions

Using tools such as Power BI, Excel, SQL, and Python to analyze and visualize client data

Using tools such as Jira, Confluence, Zephyr to manage feature development from documenting user stories, technical specification to planning sprints and testing cycles and finally delivering to end users

Providing a keen sense of responsiveness, attentiveness, and promptly addressing any queries, concerns, or feedback from clients

Serving as a reliable point of contact and a trusted partner throughout our clients journey with us

