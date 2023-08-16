EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Prosmar Bunkering Seeks Product Analyst in Oslo
Wednesday August 16, 2023
The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: Prosmar Bunkering
Marine fuels firm Prosmar Bunkering is seeking to hire a product analyst in Oslo.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business, engineering, IT or shipping and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Being the bridge between developers and sales team/ users, translating business inquiries into technical solutions
- Using tools such as Power BI, Excel, SQL, and Python to analyze and visualize client data
- Using tools such as Jira, Confluence, Zephyr to manage feature development from documenting user stories, technical specification to planning sprints and testing cycles and finally delivering to end users
- Providing a keen sense of responsiveness, attentiveness, and promptly addressing any queries, concerns, or feedback from clients
- Serving as a reliable point of contact and a trusted partner throughout our clients journey with us
