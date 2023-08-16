BUNKER JOBS: Prosmar Bunkering Seeks Product Analyst in Oslo

Wednesday August 16, 2023

Marine fuels firm Prosmar Bunkering is seeking to hire a product analyst in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business, engineering, IT or shipping and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Being the bridge between developers and sales team/ users, translating business inquiries into technical solutions
  • Using tools such as Power BI, Excel, SQL, and Python to analyze and visualize client data
  • Using tools such as Jira, Confluence, Zephyr to manage feature development from documenting user stories, technical specification to planning sprints and testing cycles and finally delivering to end users
  • Providing a keen sense of responsiveness, attentiveness, and promptly addressing any queries, concerns, or feedback from clients
  • Serving as a reliable point of contact and a trusted partner throughout our clients journey with us

For more information, click here.

