Grimaldi Expands Ammonia-Ready Fleet with New Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has 14 more ammonia-ready ships on order. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Italian shipping company Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the Grande Auckland, a 9,241 CEU pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The ship will be deployed on the Asia-Europe route, Grimaldi said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is the second of the seven vessels ordered by the firm with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company and China Shipbuilding Trading Company – subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

The ammonia-ready notation means the ship has been designed with space and features to accommodate future ammonia fuel tank installations.

While such notations are becoming increasingly common, actual conversions to ammonia propulsion remain rare across the industry.

Grimaldi has 14 more ammonia-ready PCTCs on order for deliveries between 2025 and 2027.