UK Reports New Missile Attack Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two missiles exploded in the water close to a ship 60 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 10:25 UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new missile attack on commercial shipping has been reported off the coast of Yemen, according to the British authorities.

Two missiles exploded in the water close to a ship 60 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 10:25 UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Master reports vessel and crew are safe and no damage reported," the agency said.

"Vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.

"Coalition forces are responding.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.