Second Battery-Powered Passenger Ship for The Fjords

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due to enter service later this month. Image Credit: The Fjords

Norwegian passenger shipping firm The Fjords has taken delivery of its second battery-powered ship, the company said Friday.

The company has taken delivery of its new ship the Legacy of the Fjords, built by Norwegian shipyard Brødrene Aa, it said in an emailed statement.

The vessel will charge in Gudvangen, and the charging station built there will be able to do so in 20 minutes, the company said.

The new ship is expected to enter service on July 17, taking passengers between Flåm and Nærøyfjorden.

Battery power is growing in popularity as a means of cutting emissions from passenger shipping vessels. Battery systems can deliver significant emissions savings to smaller vessels, provided the power used to charge them is from renewable capacity, but the systems are unlikely to prove useful for larger oceangoing cargo vessels.