BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role in Dubai.

I am seeking an exceptional trader for the Dubai office of a fast-growing bunker company.

This individual must have at least five years of solid bunker trading experience where they have gained a sound understanding of how the bunker industry works.

More importantly they must be able to demonstrate that they consistently bring in US$70-US$100,000 / month from a loyal and transferable list of clients.

The firm offers a fantastically generous packages in line with the significance of this role to the group. This includes generous bonuses paid regularly, private healthcare, gym and housing allowance, and all the other benefits that befit such a senior position.

If you are outside of Dubai, a relocation package is available. If you meet the grade, than this firm will fly you out there and put you up in a hotel to start with and help you find accommodation. However you must meet the grade.

All this is not for nothing. To succeed, you need to have exceptional negotiation skills, be commercially astute, and have unquestionable sales and account management ability. A team mindset and a real determination is also essential.

You will be expected to be a self starter from the beginning and have the gumption to go out and realise all the enormous opportunities that this role brings.

If this is interesting, please send me a message. I will be around at IE week so if you are in the London at this time and you want to discuss this in person I would be happy to meet up and have a chat.

All applications will of course, be handled with the utmost confidence.

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com