New Market Entrant Eyes UK Bunker Volumes

Ship, Thames Estuary. File image/Pixabay

Bunker supplier and refined products storage company Prax has started bunker operations out of the River Thames estuary with a bunker tanker stationed at South Falls Head.

The company has acquired the Vadero Highlander to supply low sulfur marine gasoil beginning operations at the end of last month, the UK-based company said in a statement sent to Ship and Bunker.

The move is "in order to offer an alternative location for ship operators working or passing around the British Isles, looking for a cost efficient method of bunkering emission control area (ECA) compliant fuels", according to the company.

"The tanker will assist and benefit from Prax's established UK storage network, as well as opportunities arising from its growing bunker operations in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region," it added.

Two seasoned bunker professionals will oversee the new operation: Charles Meade, formerly of World Fuel Services, and Geert Boden, formerly of Aegean Northwest Europe.

The Prax Group covers the retail and wholesale distribution of refined oil products. Prax Bunker is based in Belgium and the Netherlands. In 2017, Prax bought Dutch bunker company Phoenix Oil.