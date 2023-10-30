EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Traders in Europe
Monday October 30, 2023
The role will be based remotely, and candidates could be resident in any European country. Image Credit: Banle Energy
Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire bunker traders in Europe.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, fluent English and preferably a background in shipping, oil or logistics and some experience in sales or business development, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.
The role will be based remotely, and candidates could be resident in any European country.
The responsibilities for the role are as follows:
- Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner
- Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System
- Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally
- Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term
- business relationship
- Maintain good relationships with existing customers
- To identify potential customers and develop new business opportunities. They must have
- excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients
- and suppliers
- Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested
To apply for the role, candidates can send their resume in confidence to hr@banle-intl.com .