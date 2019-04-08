Gothenburg Launches New Digital Bunkering App

New Bunkering App Launched. Image Credit: Gothenburg Port Authority

Gothenburg Port Authority has launched a new digital Bunkering App it hopes will make bunkering at the Energy Port easier and more efficient.

"Instead of reporting manually via email and phone, they submit advance bunkering notification using the app. The app also shows available collection points for loading marine fuel onto bunker vessels," the port explains.

The app, which began testing in January, also compiles bunkering statistics to help the Swedish Maritime Administration Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) and other organisations at the port.

"Overall, I think the app is already working very well, although the coastguard and VTS notification function needs to be more user-friendly. Booking quay space and the quay plan are excellent, giving us better foresight, which in turn helps us in our day-to-day work," said Karolina Skoglund, bunker operator at supplier Bunker One.

The Port of Gothenburg Energy Port handles over 2,500 calls and more than 23 million tonnes of energy products each year.