UK-Based Standard Fuel Oils Makes First Biofuel Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation was carried out by truck. Image Credit: Standard Fuel Oils

UK-based fuel supplier Standard Fuel Oils has supplied a biofuel bunker blend to a ship at Liverpool, its first biofuel sale to the shipping industry.

The company delivered the biofuel blend to Van Oord's dredger the Maas in Liverpool on July 25, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The operation was carried out by truck. The company has been selling biofuels to road transport customers for a few years, but this supply was its first to a shipping firm.

"The delivery of this renewable fuel blend is another step in the decarbonisation of our fleet," Marine Bourgeois, project manager at Van Oord, said in the post.

"In addition to reducing the carbon footprint, this fuel also contributes to reducing local emissions.

"This delivery has become possible through collaboration between parties from the entire value chain."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.