Short-Sea Firm Puts Exhaust Cleaning Plus Carbon Capture Tech on Two Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Forestwave: gaining experience off carbon capture. File Image / Pixabay.

A short-sea shipping company is to cut polluting emissions on its ships through the addition of exhaust cleaning and carbon capture technology.

The Dutch company, Forestwave, is to install technology from Value Maritime. Value Maritime's exhaust cleaning unit uses filters to remove sulpur, carbon dioxide and ultra-fine particulate matter from the vessel's exhaust stream.

The carbon capture technology allows for further carbon dioxide savings of up to 30% depending on the unit installed, according to the company.

An added advantage of the technology is its compact design that allows for "easy installation" on shortsea, multi-purpose cargo vessels.

The contract between the two companies is for two such ships, FWN Sea and FWN Sun.

ESG manager at Forestwave, Caspar van Overklift, said that the move would provide valuable experience of the emergering carbon capture market.