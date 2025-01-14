Galp Hires Bunker Trader in Portugal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cláudia Tavares Rodrigues has joined Galp's bunker team as of December 2. File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese energy producer Galp has hired a new bunker trader.

Cláudia Tavares Rodrigues has joined Galp's bunker team as of December 2, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Galp sold a total of 350,000 mt of marine fuels in the first half of 2024, the company said in July. The firm resumed HSFO supply at the ports of Lisbon, Setubal and Sines in August, having halted them in the run-up to the IMO 2020 transition to focus on VLSFO supply.

In addition to conventional bunkers, the firm also supplies LNG as a bunker fuel and biofuel blends.

Contact details for the new trader are as follows:

E-mail: claudia.tavares@galp.com

Mobile: +351 964 939 979