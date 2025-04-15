Rotterdam Gears Up for Ammonia with Pilot Bunkering Complete

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The pilot bunkering demonstrated 800 m3 of ammonia being transferred between two ships. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam oversaw a pilot ammonia bunkering operation on Saturday, taking a step closer to enabling regular ammonia bunkering and preparing the port for its future use as a marine fuel.

The operation was carried out alongside a new quay at the APM terminal in Maasvlakte 2, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The pilot bunkering involved the transfer of 800 m3 of ammonia between two vessels. The operation, which used ammonia at -33°C, was completed in approximately 2.5 hours.

The pilot was a collaborative effort facilitated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

OCI, owner and operator of the port's ammonia terminal, partnered with Trammo, which supplied the two tankers carrying OCI's ammonia.

James Fisher Fendercare provided equipment and technical expertise to ensure the safe ship-to-ship transfer at the berth supplied by APM Terminals. Bunker barge operator Victrol contributed its bunkering knowledge during the pilot's preparation.

Through this operation, the Port of Rotterdam is demonstrating that it is prepared to meet future ammonia bunkering demand. With the first large ammonia-capable ships expected to enter service next year, the world's second-largest bunker port is prepared to supply ammonia.