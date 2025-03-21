StormGeo Hires Bunker Customer Success Manager in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Schjoldager previously worked for ZeroNorth from November 2022 to this month. Image Credit: Morten Schjoldager / LinkedIn

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo has hired a customer success manager for its bunker services.

Morten Schjoldager has joined the company as bunker customer success manager in Oslo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Schjoldager previously worked for ZeroNorth from November 2022 to this month, serving most recently as sales manager.

He had earlier worked for Söderberg & Partners from 2019 to 2022, for BARNEKREFTFORENINGEN from 2022 to 2022 and for Sheriff Film Company from 2017 to 2019.

StormGeo's s-Insight Bunker Management platform provides an overview of the bunker procurement process across the supply chain, including offers and enquiries from suppliers, traders and brokers.