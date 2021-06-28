EMEA News
Monjasa Tanker Joins West African Anti-Piracy Training Operation
Forces from the Togo Navy boarded the Monjasa Ranger as part of a recent training operation. Image Credit: Monjasa
A tanker operated by global bunker supplier Monjasa has participated in an anti-piracy training operation in the Gulf of Guinea.
Forces from the Togo Navy boarded the Monjasa Ranger as part of a recent training operation, Monjasa said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
"The Togolese Navy Forces practiced their anti-piracy skills and equipment during a vessel boarding operation performed at high speed," the company said.
"With 10 Monjasa tankers supplying bunkers across West Africa, we are determined to promote all types of anti-piracy collaboration to protect the seafarers and shipping industry in the region."
Monjasa is a signatory to the Gulf of Guinea Declaration, calling for further naval support in the region to combat piracy.