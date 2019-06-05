New Air Pollution Report Puts Spotlight on Cruise Lines

Cruise lines: pollution. File image/Pixabay.

Two well-known cruise brands -- Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises -- are among the biggest contributors to air emissions from the cruise sector around Europe's coastlines, a new study has found.

Ranking cruise companies on sulfur oxide (SOx) output in the European Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in 2017, the report from Brussels-based group Transport & Environment found that Carnival was number one with Royal Caribbean Cruises in second place.

Five cruise companies owned by Carnival were in the top ten of the rankings while two out of the ten were owned by Royal Caribbean.

The study looked at 203 cruise ships at sail in European waters in 2017. From 3,267 kilotonnes (kt) of fuel, it found that 62 kt of SOx, 155 kt of nitrogen oxide, 10 kt of particulate matter, and 10,286 kt of carbon dioxide were emitted from the ships.

The detailed report can be found here.