More Companies and Ships Sanctioned by the US for Alleged Iranian Oil Trade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

12 vessels, including four LPG tankers, have been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department. File Image / Pixabay

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced new sanctions on shipping firms, vessels and individuals for alleged involvement in the facilitation of Iranian oil trade.

12 vessels, including those Panama and Cameroon-flagged flagged have been sanctioned, according to the department's latest records.

These include four LPG tankers.

Several maritime firms, including entities registered in the UAE, are also among those blacklisted.

Some of these entities are linked to Salim Ahmed Said, who has also been added to the sanctioned list.

The move marks the latest effort by Washington to crack down on Iran's shadow fleet of tankers and front companies helping Tehran evade international sanctions and generate oil revenue used to support proxy groups across the Middle East.

The list of vessels and entities sanctioned can be viewed here.