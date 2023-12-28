Dry Bulk Carrier Hits Mine in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The mine hit a Panama-flagged dry bulk carrier on its way to a River Danube port to pick up grain on Wednesday morning. File Image / Pixabay

An explosion has been reported on a dry bulk carrier in the Black Sea after the vessel collided with a mine.

The mine hit a Panama-flagged dry bulk carrier on its way to a River Danube port to pick up grain on Wednesday morning, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing comments from a Ukrainian defence official.

The captain and one other member of the ship's crew were injured.

The war in Ukraine has significantly raised the risk level for ships continuing to operate in the Black Sea over the past 18 months.

A UN-brokered deal to allow the safe passage of ships carrying exports of Ukrainian agricultural products collapsed in July.