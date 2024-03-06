UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack 54 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 8:40 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack 54 nautical miles south-west ofAden at about 8:40 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

UKMTO had warned overnight of 'irregular activity' in roughly the same area, with an entity declaring itself to be the Yemeni Navy ordering a merchant ship to alter course over VHF.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.