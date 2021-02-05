Stena Line Plans Carbon-Neutral Ferries by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship could be serving customers in Scandinavia by the end of the decade. Image Credit: Stena Line

Shipping company Stena Line plans to put zero-carbon ferries into operation in Scandinavia by the end of this decade.

The company will seek to put its first zero-carbon vessel, operating on battery power, to work on the Gothenburg-Frederickshavn route by 2030, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Stena will order the ship, to be named the Stena Elektra, by 2025.

"We are now transforming Stena Elektra from a vision to a commercial viable vessel," Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, said in the statement.

"This will be a quantum leap in short-sea shipping and a huge step towards fossil-free shipping."

Battery power is one possible means for parts of the shipping industry to eliminate their carbon emissions, if the batteries are charged using renewable power capacity on land. But this solution is only likely to be of use to smaller vessels involved in short-sea shipping, as battery technology has yet to be made practical for the needs of larger oceangoing cargo ships.