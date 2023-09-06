EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Analyst in Spain
Wednesday September 6, 2023
The company is looking for candidates with experience working with physical products and derivatives. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a middle-office risk analyst in Spain.
The company is looking for candidates with experience working with physical products and derivatives, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Working closely with Traders internally to ensure data is accurate and timely; and, with the physical operations teams for reviewing all stock movements, either in tank, barges, waterborne, in pipe, etc (delivered or to be delivered)
- Help to implement process and system improvements to streamline activities
- Reviewing and checking daily physical and paper transactions have been posted correctly, and also to ensure the hedging is carried out correctly each day
- Providing commercial analysis; specifically, monthly commercial performance measures, fixed cost reporting and analysis, analysis of pricing and basis risk around physical operations
- Analyse the operative performance of Peninsula barges (loadings, deliveries, transfers, loss control) and terminals and look for cost reduction opportunities
- Ensuring integrity of data through the implementation and use of suitable controls
- Work closely with the Finance team at month end to ensure accurate reporting
For more information, click here.