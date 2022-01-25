Maersk Supply Service Launches Offshore Ship Charging Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be powered by an offshore wind farm. Image Credit: Maersk Supply Service

Denmark's Maersk Supply Service has launched a new company aiming to develop offshore charging facilities for battery-powered ships.

The new firm, Stillstrom, will seek to start building the world's first full-scale offshore charging station later this year, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The facility will be powered by an offshore wind farm. Offshore wind company Ørsted will assist with the demonstration of the new system from the third quarter of this year.

"Stillstrom is part of our commitment to solving the energy challenges of tomorrow," Steen Karstensen, CEO of Maersk Supply Service, said in the statement.

"By investing in this ocean cleantech space at an early stage, we can help lead the green transition of the maritime industry.

"Stillstrom has been developed within Maersk Supply Service and the timing is right to create a venture that will be focused on delivering offshore charging solutions."

Battery propulsion is making increasing inroads into the smaller end of the shipping industry, with heavy interest from the cruise and passenger segments, but is unlikely to be practical as a decarbonisation technology for the largest oceangoing vessels.