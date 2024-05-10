BUNKER JOBS: Malik Group Seeks CFO in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 10, 2024

Malik Group, the parent company of bunker firms Malik Energy and Malik Supply, is seeking to hire a CFO in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Danish, as well as experience from a similar position as CFO or finance manager, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for management of the finance department, Head of Compliance and future Head of HR
  • Responsible for reporting as well as monthly and annual accounts, and that from this financial analyzes of key figures are prepared and presented
  • Responsible for developing, optimizing and digitizing workflows and processes in the finance function with a focus on optimizing the financial operation and the application across the company
  • Responsible for risk management on both products and customers, including credit assessments and approvals
  • Primary contact person for bank, accountant, insurance, pension scheme and the like. financial conditions/arrangements
  • Prepare and participate in board meetings and act as referent from this
  • Participate in management meetings at executive level

