BUNKER JOBS: Malik Group Seeks CFO in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malik Group is the parent company of bunker firms Malik Energy and Malik Supply. Image Credit: Malik Group

Malik Group, the parent company of bunker firms Malik Energy and Malik Supply, is seeking to hire a CFO in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Danish, as well as experience from a similar position as CFO or finance manager, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for management of the finance department, Head of Compliance and future Head of HR

Responsible for reporting as well as monthly and annual accounts, and that from this financial analyzes of key figures are prepared and presented

Responsible for developing, optimizing and digitizing workflows and processes in the finance function with a focus on optimizing the financial operation and the application across the company

Responsible for risk management on both products and customers, including credit assessments and approvals

Primary contact person for bank, accountant, insurance, pension scheme and the like. financial conditions/arrangements

Prepare and participate in board meetings and act as referent from this

Participate in management meetings at executive level

For more information, click here.