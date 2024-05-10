EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Malik Group Seeks CFO in Denmark
Friday May 10, 2024
Malik Group is the parent company of bunker firms Malik Energy and Malik Supply. Image Credit: Malik Group
Malik Group, the parent company of bunker firms Malik Energy and Malik Supply, is seeking to hire a CFO in Aalborg.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Danish, as well as experience from a similar position as CFO or finance manager, it said in a job advertisement this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for management of the finance department, Head of Compliance and future Head of HR
- Responsible for reporting as well as monthly and annual accounts, and that from this financial analyzes of key figures are prepared and presented
- Responsible for developing, optimizing and digitizing workflows and processes in the finance function with a focus on optimizing the financial operation and the application across the company
- Responsible for risk management on both products and customers, including credit assessments and approvals
- Primary contact person for bank, accountant, insurance, pension scheme and the like. financial conditions/arrangements
- Prepare and participate in board meetings and act as referent from this
- Participate in management meetings at executive level
For more information, click here.