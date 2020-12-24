Gazprom Neft Launches Russia's First LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Dmitry Mendeleev has been moved to the dock for final work on its navigation systems. Image Credit: Gazprom Neft

Russian energy company Gazprom Neft has launched the country's first LNG bunker barge, the company said Wednesday.

The Dmitry Mendeleev has been moved to the dock for final work on its navigation systems, and will undergo sea trials in the spring of 2021, Gazprom Neft said in a statement on its website.

The ship will join the company's fleet in the second half of next year, and will serve ships in the Baltic and the Gulf of Finland.

"Liquefied natural gas in the medium term will become one of the main types of fuels that will be widely demanded in international shipping," Anatoly Cherner, deputy general director for logistics, refining and sales at Gazprom Neft.

"This is a key stage in the development of domestic ecological shipping."