Europe: Green Deal to Include Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brussels: green moves. File image/Pixabay.

A green deal for Europe unveiled by the European Commission (EC) will see tougher targets on limiting emissions.

The environmentally friendly policy, which reflects the growing importance of climate change for European industry, trade and politics, has at its centre, a climate law.

This law will commit the bloc to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050, as well as a plan to increase the 2030 emissions reduction target to at least 50% and "towards" 55% from the current goal of 40%.

For transport, the commission plans a strategy for "clean and smart mobility" and will announce a series of actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from land, waterborne and air transport.

"This will include measures on cleaner fuels, electrical charging infrastructure, taxation, road pricing and promoting rail freight," the commission said.

"The strategy is planned for the second semester 2020."

Initial reaction from transport non-governmental organisations has been positive but with caveats.

"The plan to end aviation's tax holiday, make sure shipping pays for its emissions and mandate the deployment of clean fuels and technology is welcome," said William Todts, executive director of Brussels-based Transport & Environment.

"The devil will be in the details of the new laws and whether EU governments support the Green Deal, but it is a good start," he added.

Seas at Risk's Monica Verbeek echoed similar sentiments.

"We are glad to see that the role of seas and ocean is acknowledged," she said.

"But it is as yet unclear how the European Green Deal will counter the relentless push for blue growth, stop overfishing and make our ocean healthy and resilient again," Verbeek added.