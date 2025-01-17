Dan-Bunkering Hires Dubai Fuel Supplier From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aleyna Yeşim Dülger has joined the company as a fuel supplier in Dubai with a focus on Turkish markets as of this month. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new fuel supplier in Dubai.

Aleyna Yeşim Dülger has joined the company as a fuel supplier in Dubai with a focus on Turkish markets as of this month, the firm said in a LInkedIn post on Friday.

She had previously worked in marine fuel trade operations for sister company KPI OceanConnect in London from October 2023 to this month.

She had earlier worked for SGC Ventures from June to September 2022, for Arkas Holding from 2020 to 2021 and for SON Legal Office from June to September 2019.

"We are very happy to welcome Aleyna in our office," Kasper Fulton Stiedl, managing director at Dan-Bunkering, said in the post.

"With Aleyna on board, we are expanding our Turkish team, to provide better service and create great value to our business partners in the region."