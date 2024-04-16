TFG Marine to Acquire Controlling Stake in Spanish Supplier Vilma Oil Med

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is set to acquire majority ownership of Spain's Vilma Oil Med.

The firm will acquire majority ownership of the Spanish firm for an undisclosed sum, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Vilma Oil Med has been in the bunker business around the Strait of Gibraltar and Western Mediterranean for 18 years, supplying more than 1,500 vessels per year. The company is based in Madrid, and has an 84,000 m3 storage terminal and a bunker barge.

"Today's announcement enables TFG Marine to supply vessels with a complete range of high-quality bunker fuel in the West Mediterranean Sea which has long been our goal," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in the statement.

"The company's bunkering vessel is currently being fitted with a mass flow meter, calibrated to the ISO 22192 international standard, further demonstrating our mission to bring transparency and encourage digitalisation and further decarbonisation by the bunker industry."