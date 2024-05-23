Auramarine Appoints New Director to Boost Maritime Sector Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tuomas Häkkinen, Director Business Line Projects, Auramarine. Image Credit: Auramarine

Auramarine today announced the appointment of Tuomas Häkkinen as Director Business Line Projects.

Häkkinen has been tasked with with driving growth for the firm’s marine sector where it is a notable player in the provision of alternative bunker fuel supply systems, including methanol and ammonia.

The appointment comes a time when a growing number of new vessel order vessels feature power system that use alternative fuels as the industry looks to move away from fossil fuels.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tuomas Häkkinen to our team,” says John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine Ltd.

“His in-depth knowledge of the marine sector and exceptional leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality fuel systems and maritime applications to our customers. Additionally, his commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our company’s goals of reducing our environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices in supporting the maritime industry to meet its decarbonisation targets.”