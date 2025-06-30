EMEA News
Finnish Synthetic LNG Plant Targets Shipping Demand
The plant aims to produce more than125,000 tonnes of synthetic LNG to cater to demand from sectors such as shipping. Image Credit: TES
Tree Energy Solutions (TES) and CPC Finland have formed a joint venture, Luoto Energia, to develop a large-scale synthetic LNG project at the Finnish Port of Rauma, aiming to supply the shipping sector and other industries.
The facility will produce synthetic LNG or e-LNG by combining green hydrogen with biogenic CO2, TES said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
Chemically identical to fossil LNG but with significantly lower lifecycle emissions, e-LNG can be used in the existing dual-fuel LNG fleet without requiring any major modifications. With regulations tightening, many LNG-fuelled vessels are expected to shift to cleaner LNG alternatives like e-LNG.
The plant will feature an electrolyser capacity of up to 500 MW and is projected to produce around 60,000 tonnes/year of green hydrogen, which can be converted into more than 125,000 tonnes of e-LNG.
Luoto Energia plans to enter the pre-FEED phase by 2026, with a final investment decision (FID) for the facility targeted by 2028.
"As a drop-in fuel, e-NG can be used to decarbonise sectors such as steel, shipping and heavy transport," Marco Alverà, Co-founder and CEO of TES, said in the statement.