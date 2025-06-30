Finnish Synthetic LNG Plant Targets Shipping Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant aims to produce more than125,000 tonnes of synthetic LNG to cater to demand from sectors such as shipping. Image Credit: TES

Tree Energy Solutions (TES) and CPC Finland have formed a joint venture, Luoto Energia, to develop a large-scale synthetic LNG project at the Finnish Port of Rauma, aiming to supply the shipping sector and other industries.

The facility will produce synthetic LNG or e-LNG by combining green hydrogen with biogenic CO2, TES said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Chemically identical to fossil LNG but with significantly lower lifecycle emissions, e-LNG can be used in the existing dual-fuel LNG fleet without requiring any major modifications. With regulations tightening, many LNG-fuelled vessels are expected to shift to cleaner LNG alternatives like e-LNG.

The plant will feature an electrolyser capacity of up to 500 MW and is projected to produce around 60,000 tonnes/year of green hydrogen, which can be converted into more than 125,000 tonnes of e-LNG.

Luoto Energia plans to enter the pre-FEED phase by 2026, with a final investment decision (FID) for the facility targeted by 2028.

"As a drop-in fuel, e-NG can be used to decarbonise sectors such as steel, shipping and heavy transport," Marco Alverà, Co-founder and CEO of TES, said in the statement.