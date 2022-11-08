Belgian Trading and Bunkering Hires Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Belgian Trading and Bunkering has hired a new business development manager from Gunvor.

Christophe Rooman has joined the firm as business development manager in Antwerp as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Rooman was previously the ARA bunkers coordinator for Gunvor Belgium from January 2021 to this month, and had earlier served as a trader for United Bunkers and Bomin Group, and in bunker operations for Transcor Energy and OW Bunker.

Belgian Trading and Bunkering was founded in 1996 with a focus on MGO supply at Antwerp and other ports at the ARA hub in Northwest Europe, according to the company's website.