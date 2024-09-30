Unifeeder Hires Assistant Bunker Procurement Manager From Fratelli Cosulich

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nambiar was previously a bunker trader for Fratelli Cosulich in Dubai. Image Credit: Prasoon Nambiar / LinkedIn

Shipping company Unifeeder has hired an assistant bunker procurement manager in Dubai.

Prasoon Nambiar has joined Unifeeder as assistant bunker procurement manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.

Nambiar was previously a bunker trader for Fratelli Cosulich in Dubai from October 2023 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Sing Fuels from 2021 to 2023, for Martransol from 2019 to 2021, for Inchcape Shipping Services from 2014 to 2019 and for Global Maritime Trading from 2013 to 2014.

Unifeeder has a fleet of more than 150 ships, calling at more than 200 ports per year.