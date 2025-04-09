First Biomethanol-Powered Crew Vessel Enters Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will exclusively run on biomethanol. Image Credit: Northern Offshore Services

Swedish firm Northern Offshore Services has taken delivery of a biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV).

The M/V Transporter will exclusively run on biomethanol, making it the world's first CTV to run on biomethanol, Northern Offshore Services said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel has been chartered to Vestas and will be used for offshore wind operations.

"The vessel is powered by biomethanol only, a clean, renewable fuel derived from sustainable biomass," Northern Offshore Services said.

The company noted that due to intense competition for biomethanol, it has already secured supply in advance through its affiliated firm, Northern Energy & Supply.

Both firms are part of Northern Offshore Group.

"We now operate the world's first single fuel biomethanol crew transfer vessel, David Kristensson, Group CEO of Northern Offshore Group, said.

"We are improving our fleet's sustainability and setting a new standard for the maritime industry. Biomethanol represents a powerful alternative to conventional fuels, and we are proud to lead the way."