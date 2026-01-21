BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Contracts Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of attention to detail.

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a contracts analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of attention to detail and preferably experience in physical commodities and trading platforms and exposure to physical oil contracts or legal documentation drafting, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Cross-checking and verification of marine bunker deals against recaps, offer sheets, confirmations and the trading system.

Reconciliation of physical oil trades against trader recap, broker recap, counterparty contracts and the trading system.

Prompt resolution and communication of trade discrepancies.

Verification and validation of trades within the trading platform no later than trade date plus day 1 ("T+1").

Preparation of sales contracts no later than T+1 and dealing with countering of contracts to conclusion.

Reviewing counterparty contracts and countering promptly, addressing discrepancies directly with counterpart and with internal stakeholders.

Following up with counterparties, no later than T+1 and by means of purchase confirmation issuance if purchase contracts are not received in good time.

Maintaining a strong audit trail and document management good practice in the electronic tracking and logging of contracts and all related documents and correspondence.

Identifying potential problems; monitoring recurring issues; mitigating against risk.

Direct point of escalation internally on trade support/documentation queries.

Seeking efficiencies.

Communication with external parties and internal business partners.

