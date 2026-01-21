EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Contracts Analyst in London
Wednesday January 21, 2026
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a contracts analyst in London.
The company is looking for candidates with a high level of attention to detail and preferably experience in physical commodities and trading platforms and exposure to physical oil contracts or legal documentation drafting, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Cross-checking and verification of marine bunker deals against recaps, offer sheets, confirmations and the trading system.
- Reconciliation of physical oil trades against trader recap, broker recap, counterparty contracts and the trading system.
- Prompt resolution and communication of trade discrepancies.
- Verification and validation of trades within the trading platform no later than trade date plus day 1 ("T+1").
- Preparation of sales contracts no later than T+1 and dealing with countering of contracts to conclusion.
- Reviewing counterparty contracts and countering promptly, addressing discrepancies directly with counterpart and with internal stakeholders.
- Following up with counterparties, no later than T+1 and by means of purchase confirmation issuance if purchase contracts are not received in good time.
- Maintaining a strong audit trail and document management good practice in the electronic tracking and logging of contracts and all related documents and correspondence.
- Identifying potential problems; monitoring recurring issues; mitigating against risk.
- Direct point of escalation internally on trade support/documentation queries.
- Seeking efficiencies.
- Communication with external parties and internal business partners.
For more information, click here.