BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Contracts Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 21, 2026

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a contracts analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of attention to detail and preferably experience in physical commodities and trading platforms and exposure to physical oil contracts or legal documentation drafting, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Cross-checking and verification of marine bunker deals against recaps, offer sheets, confirmations and the trading system.
  • Reconciliation of physical oil trades against trader recap, broker recap, counterparty contracts and the trading system.
  • Prompt resolution and communication of trade discrepancies.
  • Verification and validation of trades within the trading platform no later than trade date plus day 1 ("T+1").
  • Preparation of sales contracts no later than T+1 and dealing with countering of contracts to conclusion.
  • Reviewing counterparty contracts and countering promptly, addressing discrepancies directly with counterpart and with internal stakeholders.
  • Following up with counterparties, no later than T+1 and by means of purchase confirmation issuance if purchase contracts are not received in good time.
  • Maintaining a strong audit trail and document management good practice in the electronic tracking and logging of contracts and all related documents and correspondence.
  • Identifying potential problems; monitoring recurring issues; mitigating against risk.
  • Direct point of escalation internally on trade support/documentation queries.
  • Seeking efficiencies.
  • Communication with external parties and internal business partners.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com