EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Team Head in Dubai
The firm is described as 'the bunker trading team of a rapidly expanding oil group', seeking a manager to lead a team of up to 10 traders in Dubai. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading team head in Dubai.
Recruitment company Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.
The firm is described as 'the bunker trading team of a rapidly expanding oil group', seeking a manager to lead a team of up to 10 traders in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, as well as experience managing a team.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead and manage a team of bunker traders to execute back-to-back bunker trades in either the Middle Eastern/African, Mediterranean or Far East shipping markets.
- Bring an established and transferable book of end-user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries.
- Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion.
- Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.
- Mentor and develop team members, providing guidance, training, and support to enhance their trading capabilities and performance.
For more information, click here.