BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Team Head in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 20, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading team head in Dubai.

Recruitment company Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is described as 'the bunker trading team of a rapidly expanding oil group', seeking a manager to lead a team of up to 10 traders in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, as well as experience managing a team.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead and manage a team of bunker traders to execute back-to-back bunker trades in either the Middle Eastern/African, Mediterranean or Far East shipping markets.
  • Bring an established and transferable book of end-user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries.
  • Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion.
  • Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.
  • Mentor and develop team members, providing guidance, training, and support to enhance their trading capabilities and performance.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com