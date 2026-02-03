EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Trader in Dubai
Tuesday February 3, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich Group
Shipping, logistics and bunkering firm Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a marine energy trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry, deep connections to local suppliers and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop presence of Fratelli Cosulich in the area (India, Sri Lanka and Middle East)
- Evaluate new business opportunities
- Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers
- Make wise purchasing decisions on behalf of the company
- Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities
- Reporting to the commercial director
