BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich Group

Shipping, logistics and bunkering firm Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a marine energy trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry, deep connections to local suppliers and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop presence of Fratelli Cosulich in the area (India, Sri Lanka and Middle East)

Evaluate new business opportunities

Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers

Make wise purchasing decisions on behalf of the company

Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities

Reporting to the commercial director

For more information, click here.