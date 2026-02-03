BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday February 3, 2026

Shipping, logistics and bunkering firm Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a marine energy trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry, deep connections to local suppliers and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop presence of Fratelli Cosulich in the area (India, Sri Lanka and Middle East)
  • Evaluate new business opportunities
  • Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers
  • Make wise purchasing decisions on behalf of the company
  • Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities
  • Reporting to the commercial director

