NorthSea Trading Forms Partnership With Bunker Relation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mads Hansen Haglund has joined NorthSea Trading as head of Europe in partnership with Bunker Relation. Image Credit: Mads Haglund / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm North Sea Trading has formed a partnership with trading company Bunker Relation.

Mads Hansen Haglund has joined NorthSea Trading as head of Europe in partnership with Bunker Relation, he told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"We have decided to partner up with Bunker Relation so it comes under North Sea Trading, which means that North Sea Trading expands their business to Denmark," Haglund said.

"After long thinking and cooperation we found it naturally that a partnerships makes sense for all parties, which also strengthening our business."

Haglund set up Bunker Relation as a bunker and lubricant trading company earlier this year.

He was previously a trader at OceanEXL in Dubai from July to December of last year, and had earlier served as a trader for Monjasa from 2022 to 2023.

North Sea Trading is a London-based marine fuel trading firm and brokerage. The company also offers hedging and carbon trading services, according to its website.