Bunker Firm Shipergy Hires Commercial Lead in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cheverall was previously the executive director of Aurora Marine Fuels in London from October 2019 to this month. Image Credit: Daniel Cheverall / LinkedIn

Bunker procurement and trading firm Shipergy has hired a new lead for its commercial team in London.

Daniel Cheverall has joined the company to lead its London commercial team as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Cheverall was previously the executive director of Aurora Marine Fuels in London from October 2019 to this month, and had earlier worked as a senior bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels from August 2014 to October 2019.

"As the new head of our London commercial team, Daniel's role is pivotal," Shipergy said in the post.

"He's not just leading our talented group of traders; he's also tasked with expanding our team, bringing in fresh talent to bolster our commercial prowess.

"Daniel's appointment aligns with our ambitious goals for expansion and growth.

"His mandate extends beyond day-to-day management – he's here to scale our operations, drive strategic initiatives, and lead Shipergy into its next chapter of commercial success."