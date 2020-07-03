Hedging Company Global Risk Management Hires New CCO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

O'Reilly will work from the company's Middelfart headquarters. Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Fuel price hedging company Global Risk Management has hired a new chief commercial officer (CCO), the company said Friday.

Kevin O'Reilly started the new role on July 1, the company said in an emailed statement. He will work primarily from the company's headquarters in Middelfart and head the sales and trading teams.

O'Reilly has served in a variety of commodity-market roles in his career, most recently at Goldman Sachs as managing director of business development and transformation in New York.

"The fit to the position as CCO is excellent as Kevin has deep knowledge within commodities trading and sales as well as profound management experience," Peder D. Møller, managing director of Global Risk Management, said in the statement.

Global Risk Management is owned by United Shipping and Trading Company, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.