Bunker Energy Seeks to Expand in Italy After Barge Operator Merger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Energy is seeking to expand in Italy. File Image / Pixabay

Italian marine fuel supplier Bunker Energy is seeking to grow its market share in the country after one of its affiliates has merged with another barge operator.

Barge operators Anapo and Rimorchiatoria Lazali are to join forces and trade under the new name Maritime Bunkers, Bunker Energy said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Anapo is part of the same parent company as Bunker Energy, and carries out its bunkering operations.

The merger will allow Bunker Energy to act as the sales arm of the new entity, and significantly expand the range of Italian ports at which it supplies fuel, the company said.

"This will allow a considerable expansion for Bunker Energy in the Italian market which was historically quite closed to new operators," the company said.

"Also, the reasonable size of the barges will open up totally new opportunities which we are currently considering.

"If there is a time to be proactive, that is now; more volumes mean more ships, more workload, and ultimately the need for more manpower, not only for the companies directly involved in the venture but for all activities connected with ship operations in the various ports."