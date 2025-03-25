Shore Power Now Available for River Cruises in Ghent

by Ship & Bunker News Team

River cruises will need to connect to shore power at the newly launched pier in Ghent. Image Credit: North Sea Port

The North Sea Port has launched a new pier in Belgium's Ghent where river cruises will be mandated to connect to shore power.

The new pier located at the head of the Grootdok was officially inaugurated on March 20, the North Sea Port said in a statement on its website.

The first vessel to connect to shore power at the pier was the Amavenita, operated by shipping firm Rivertech.

The pier, measuring 85 m in length and 6 m in width, is equipped with four mooring piles, each fitted with a shore power unit. These units enable ships to switch off their engines while docked and rely on shore electricity to power onboard systems, reducing emissions and noise pollution.

The construction of the pier began in May 2024.

"Each river cruise ship that connects to shore power saves 1.2 tonnes of CO2, the North Sea Port said.

"Over the course of a cruise season in Ghent, with around 400 registered river cruises, this amounts to a reduction of 500 tonnes of CO2 emissions."

North Sea Port did not specify whether the electricity supplied to ships at the new Ghent pier would come from renewable sources.

Shore power is becoming increasingly available at ports worldwide, particularly in the EU, as part of efforts to cut emissions and noise pollution in port areas.

However, while shore power helps reduce local environmental impact, the shipping industry must continue investing in alternative-fuelled vessels to achieve significant reductions in global emissions.