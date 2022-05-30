World Fuel Oil Summit XIII to Address Chaotic Cargo Market in Wake of Russia Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event, a regular feature in the fuel oil market's calendar, is being organised by consultancy Axelrod Energy Projects on June 23-25. Image Credit: Axelrod Energy Projects

An industry event in Barcelona next month is set to address the fraught state of the fuel oil cargo market in the wake of the Russia crisis.

The World Fuel Oil Summit, being organised by consultancy Axelrod Energy Projects at the Eurostars Grand Marina hotel in Barcelona on June 23-25, will bring together industry stakeholders across the fuel oil supply chain to discuss the fundamentals currently affecting the market.

Speakers will include John Ghio, captain of the Gibraltar Port Authority, Savvas Manousos of Spanish energy company Cepsa, Carnival's Michael McNamara and Wärtsilä's Sigurd Jenssen.

Ship & Bunker Managing Editor Jack Jordan will also join the agenda discussing the delivered bunker market's response to the Russia situation.

"At a time of unprecedented volatility and uncertainty in the face of the Russia crisis, a winding down pandemic, and the accelerating energy transition, World Fuel Oil Summit XIII Barcelona is a critical forum for industry stakeholders to gather and to discuss these issues of current and future importance," Jesse Axelrod, managing partner of Axelrod Energy Projects, told Ship & Bunker.

"The expert knowledge and exclusive networking at the summit offer a platform for opportunity identification and value creation.

"And who wouldn’t want to be in Barcelona in June!"

For more information and to register, click here.