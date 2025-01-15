James Fisher and Sons Orders Four LNG-Fuelled Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are being constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng, with the first expected to be delivered this year. Image Credit: James Fisher and Sons

Shipping firm James Fisher and Sons has ordered four new four new LNG-fuelled tankers.

Steel cutting for the vessels commenced in November 2024, with the first vessel scheduled to be delivered this year.

All four vessels, classified as IMO type 2 chemical tankers, will be equipped with LNG dual-fuel engines, allowing them to operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuels, James Fisher and Sons said in a statement on its website.

They will transport oil products and IMO class 2 chemicals, which are classified as moderate hazards by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The vessels are being constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng.

Several shipowners are investing in LNG dual-fuel vessels as LNG is more readily available and has a decent global bunkering infrastructure. In contrast, alternatives like methanol and ammonia are still in the nascent stages of development, with limited infrastructure and supply chains currently in place.