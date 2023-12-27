BUNKER JOBS: The Bunker Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Bunker Firm was launched in 2021. Image Credit: The Bunker Firm

Marine fuels trading company The Bunker Firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and a well-maintained network of customers and suppliers, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

"Generally, we seek ambitious colleagues with strong values who can work independently and in teams," the company said in the advertisement.

"You have a good work ethic and can perform with freedom and responsibility."

The Bunker Firm was launched in 2021, and its Fredericia office was opened earlier this year.

The deadline for applications is March 1. For more information, click here.